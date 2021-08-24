Video: Logan Paul Confronts The Miz in Ring During WWE Raw Appearance

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Logan Paul's appearance on Moist TV didn't end with a physical confrontation, though not for lack of trying by The Miz.

After starting the segment talking with John Morrison about his brother's upcoming boxing match, Miz came out to antagonize Paul. The controversial YouTuber responded by threatening to knock out the former WWE champion.

After a brief staredown, Paul left the ring, and Xavier Woods came down to start his match with Miz.

The segment seemed to backfire on WWE because Paul was supposed to come off as a babyface.

The crowd in San Diego booed him unmercifully, and Miz even received some cheers when he asked what round Jake Paul would get knocked out in on Sunday against Tyron Woodley.

Even though nothing physical came of this particular moment, it came off as a potential teaser for a Miz-Paul match in the future. Time will tell if anything comes of that.