Warriors' Draymond Green Jokes He's 'Somewhere on the All Washed Team' in IG Story

After LeBron James was upset about not being named the best player in the NBA by a poll of executives, Draymond Green believes he's in the same boat as the Los Angeles Lakers star.

Commenting on Instagram, the Golden State Warriors forward joked that he's "somewhere on the all washed team" with James.

In an anonymous poll of NBA scouts and executives by ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant were voted the league's top two players with five votes each.

James, who didn't receive a single vote from the 10 people polled, didn't seem too pleased with his apparent snub:

Green never had an argument as the best player in the NBA, but he is one of the best defensive stoppers in the league with six All-Defensive Team selections. The three-time All-Star is also regarded as one of the smartest players in NBA history.

All of those skills combine add up to Green being an invaluable part of the Warriors roster. He will enter his 10th season looking to get the franchise back to prominence in the Western Conference after it missed the playoffs each of the past two years.