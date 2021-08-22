Larry Nance Jr. Trade Rumors: Cavaliers Would Need 'A Lot' in Return to Deal PF

Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. continues to generate interest on the trade block, but Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported that "it would take a lot to deal him."

Fedor noted the Cavaliers turned down a package for Nance at the trade deadline that would have returned multiple late first-round picks.

The forward averaged 9.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game last season, although injuries and an illness limited him to just 35 games (27 starts).

When healthy, Nance is a productive two-way player who is a favorite both among fans and within the locker room.

"It’s his leadership and versatility," head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said in March. "He’s willing to take whatever role we give him. Whatever we need him to do, he has the skill set and the tools to do it, and the competitive edge as well. When you’ve got a guy who is in a leadership position and is willing to do uncomfortable things, it makes it easier on us as coaches to ask other guys to do it as well."

Adding in the fact Nance's father played seven years in Cleveland, earning two All-Star selections, many don't want to see him leave town.

The 28-year-old has two years remaining on his current contract with a reasonable $20.4 million owed in that time. Keeping the veteran would give the team a significant boost as it looks to turn things around after three straight losing seasons.

On the other hand, the high trade demand could provide an opportunity to add further assets for the rebuild. The current young core is promising, but frontcourt prospects like Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro all need minutes and could take away playing time from Nance.

Kevin Love also remains on the roster and will likely have a role when healthy.

The Cavs front office must figure out how to best handle its valuable trade chip.