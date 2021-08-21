Western Carolina OL Coach John Peacock Dies of COVID-19 Complications at 32

AP Photo/Juan DeLeon

Western Carolina offensive line coach John Peacock died Wednesday at the age of 32 due to complications from COVID-19, the school announced:

His fiancee, Erika Alexander, announced on Facebook that Peacock died just five days after testing positive for COVID-19, per Jim Rice of the Asheville Citizen Times. The two were planning to get married in February 2022.

Peacock was hired as the team's offensive line coach this past spring under new head coach Kerwin Bell.

Peacock had also worked alongside Bell at his alma mater Valdosta State, winning the NCAA Division II title in 2018. Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II praised his former coach on Twitter:

Peacock spent last season at Tusculum University, where he served as an offensive line coach, recruiting coordinator and run game coordinator.

The Gainesville, Florida, native also coached at Buchholz High School from 2008 to 2015.