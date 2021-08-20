Roman Reigns on Jon Moxley: If He Could Have Been the Man in WWE, He Would Have

Source: WWE.com

Roman Reigns has opened up about why Jon Moxley didn't become the top guy in WWE when he worked with the promotion as Dean Ambrose.

The WWE universal champion told Ariel Helwani of BT Sport that if Moxley "could have been the man here, he would've been the man here."

Even though Reigns is clearly cutting this interview in character, his comments ring hollow since everyone knows that Vince McMahon ultimately decides who gets pushed.

Moxley has been highly critical of WWE since leaving the company in April 2019. He told ESPN's Marc Raimondi two months after his departure that WWE's tendency to overproduce things really bothered him.

"It’s almost like Vince is in the ring with you, the producer is in the ring with you," he said. "It’s like you have two little bubbles on your shoulder, like three heads in the ring. All of a sudden when I got in the ring [in New Japan Pro-Wrestling], five minutes into the match I was like, there’s no chatter. There was no producer-ref-Vince chatter. It was like silence. And I didn’t expect that. I was like, 'Whoa, I’m alone again. It’s just me in the ring.' And then I just started beating the [crap] out of Juice (Robinson) and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is what I used to do.'"

Reigns, Ambrose and Seth Rollins became WWE Superstars at the same time. The trio debuted in the company at Survivor Series 2012 as The Shield. They were one of the most popular factions in all of wrestling during their time as a unit.

Once The Shield split up in 2014, Ambrose was clearly the No. 3 guy on the totem pole in WWE. Reigns received the biggest push of the three, main-eventing five of the past seven WrestleMania shows since 2015 (including night two of WrestleMania 37 in April).

Rollins has consistently been a top singles star for the past seven years, though he is rarely pushed as hard as Reigns.

Things have worked out well for Moxley in AEW over the past two years. He is consistently pushed as one of the top stars, is able to cut great promos and works a brawling style that suits him much better than the traditional WWE match style.