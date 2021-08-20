CJ McCollum Confident Damian Lillard Is 'All-in' with Blazers amid Trade Rumors

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Amid speculation about Damian Lillard's future, CJ McCollum is very confident that his teammate will be back with the Portland Trail Blazers next season.

Appearing on The Woj Pod with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (starts at 27:40 mark), McCollum said he has a "pretty good sense" of where Lillard is at right now.

"He's all-in," McCollum added.

While Lillard has never formally requested a trade from the Blazers, the 31-year-old has given indications throughout the offseason that he wanted to see the team make significant changes to improve its chances of winning a title.

"We're not losing a lot, but we were eliminated by a shorthanded Denver team that I felt we should have beat. I just walked away from that really disappointed," Lillard told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports in July. "I was like, 'Man, this just isn't going to work.' We're not winning the championship, but we’ve got a successful organization."

During a press conference with Team USA, Lillard told reporters that a lot of the rumors coming out about his future "hasn't come from me."

The Blazers have had a fairly quiet offseason since free agency began. They did re-sign Norman Powell and signed Cody Zeller, Ben McLemore and Tony Snell to fill out their bench.

Portland has been a very consistent organization during the eight seasons that McCollum and Lillard have played together. The franchise has made the playoffs in each of those seasons, but it has lost in the first round five times during that span.

Based on their roster moves thus far, the Blazers are clearly banking on Lillard and McCollum to lead them into the 2021-22 season. They are among the best duos in the NBA, combining to average 51.9 points, 12.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game last season.