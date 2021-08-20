Kevin Garnett's Jersey to Be Retired by Celtics March 13 vs. Mavericks

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are retiring the No. 5 jersey in honor of Kevin Garnett.

The team announced Friday it will hold a ceremony coinciding with its game against the Dallas Mavericks on March 13.

Boston has retired 22 numbers, including No. 2 for legendary coach Red Auerbach. Once Garnett's jersey is hanging in the TD Garden rafters, Nos. 0, 4, 7, 8 and 9 will be the only single-digit numbers available.

Garnett spent six seasons with the Celtics, averaging 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. He was instrumental in the team's 2008 championship and 2010 trip to the NBA Finals.

The organization already retired Paul Pierce's No. 34 jersey, and it was inevitable Garnett would get the same treatment.

The Celtics' announcement will likely once again turn the conversation toward the Minnesota Timberwolves and whether they'll get to properly celebrate the greatest player in franchise history.

The Hall of Famer was blunt with The Athletic's Shams Charania and alluded to his ongoing friction with team governor Glen Taylor:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Glen knows where I’m at, I’m not entertaining it. First of all, it’s not genuine. Two, he’s getting pressure from a lot of fans and, I guess, the community there. Glen and I had an understanding before Flip died, and when Flip died, that understanding went with Flip. For that, I won’t forgive Glen. I won’t forgive him for that. I thought he was a straight up person, straight up business man, and when Flip died, everything went with him."

With Taylor on his way out, perhaps the Timberwolves can eventually mend the necessary fences with Garnett.