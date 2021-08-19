Washington State's Nick Rolovich Says He Will Follow State's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich said Thursday he will receive a COVID-19 vaccine following the requirement from Gov. Jay Inslee.

"I plan on following his mandate, for sure," Rolovich told reporters.

Inslee announced Wednesday that faculty and staff, including coaches, at the state's public schools and colleges must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18. The directive comes amid an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations within the state and nationally.

Rolovich announced in July that he elected not to get the vaccine "for reasons which will remain private." He missed the Pac-12 media days as a result.

New commissioner George Kliavkoff said the league was "strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated."

Washington State is one of nine Pac-12 schools that will require all students to receive vaccines in order to attend classes on campus this year.

The Pac-12 also announced that any team unable to field a full roster for games because of a COVID-19 outbreak will be forced to forfeit.

Rolovich is heading into his second season at Washington State after going 1-3 in 2020.