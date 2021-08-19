X

    Video: Braves' Freddie Freeman Hits for 2nd Career Cycle vs. Marlins

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIAugust 19, 2021

    AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

    Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman hit for his second career cycle on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins.

    Freeman's cycle consisted of a first-inning double, fourth-inning triple, fifth-inning single and sixth-inning home run. The final hit gave Atlanta a 7-2 lead.

    Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally

    𝐇𝐀𝐕𝐄 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐒𝐄𝐋𝐅 𝐀 𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐃𝐃𝐈𝐄 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄𝐌𝐀𝐍 <a href="https://t.co/VppfoT5q8n">pic.twitter.com/VppfoT5q8n</a>

    His first-ever cycle occurred in a 9-8 win against the Cincinnati Reds on June 15, 2016. Per MLB Stats, he's the only player in franchise history to hit for multiple cycles.

    Freeman is the third player to hit for the cycle this year, with the Washington Nationals' Trea Turner (now of the Los Angeles Dodgers) and the San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth both accomplishing the feat.

    The five-time All-Star entered Wednesday hitting .296 (.897 OPS) with 26 home runs, 68 RBI and a National League-leading 86 runs.

    Thanks in part to his efforts, Atlanta is currently first in the NL East with a 64-56 record.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!