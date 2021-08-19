Video: Braves' Freddie Freeman Hits for 2nd Career Cycle vs. Marlins

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman hit for his second career cycle on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins.

Freeman's cycle consisted of a first-inning double, fourth-inning triple, fifth-inning single and sixth-inning home run. The final hit gave Atlanta a 7-2 lead.

His first-ever cycle occurred in a 9-8 win against the Cincinnati Reds on June 15, 2016. Per MLB Stats, he's the only player in franchise history to hit for multiple cycles.

Freeman is the third player to hit for the cycle this year, with the Washington Nationals' Trea Turner (now of the Los Angeles Dodgers) and the San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth both accomplishing the feat.

The five-time All-Star entered Wednesday hitting .296 (.897 OPS) with 26 home runs, 68 RBI and a National League-leading 86 runs.

Thanks in part to his efforts, Atlanta is currently first in the NL East with a 64-56 record.