Report: Trevor Bauer Intends to Invoke 5th Amendment in Restraining Order Hearing

A 27-year-old woman who has accused Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexual and physical assault was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against the right-hander on June 28, per Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang of The Athletic.

An ongoing civil hearing will decide whether that restraining order will be extended to five years or terminated. Per Andrew Dalton of the Associated Press, Bauer intends to utilize his Fifth amendment rights during that process.

Dalton provided the details Wednesday:

"Bauer's attorney Shawn Holley has asked the judge that he be allowed to avoid taking the stand entirely, as defendants are allowed to do in criminal cases, rather than invoke the Fifth on each question as witnesses do in civil matters.

"Holley gave precedent for the move to Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman, who says she will give her decision on the move Thursday morning.

"Holley cited the pending criminal investigation into Bauer by Pasadena police. She says he intends to answer no questions other than what his name is and what he does for a living.

"Bauer has been in court all week for the hearing. He is the last remaining witness that the petitioner's legal team intend to call."

Bauer is currently on administrative leave through at least Aug. 20 following a joint decision between MLB and MLBPA, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. He has been on leave since July 2.

