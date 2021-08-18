Draymond Green on Kevin Durant, Warriors Dynamic: Kerr, Myers 'F--ked It Up'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

An argument with Draymond Green is often cited as one of the reasons Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors after the 2018-19 season, but both players felt head coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers made things worse.

The former teammates discussed the situation in a Bleacher Report interview (warning: contains profanity):

Durant joined the Warriors in 2016 and helped the team win the next two NBA titles. The team began to pull apart during the 2018-19 season, with an on-court argument between Green and Durant highlighting the issues.

Green was suspended the next game for conduct detrimental to the team after the conflict continued into the locker room.

The forward said he believes this was a mistake because he wasn't able to clear the air with Durant.

"The only person that can make this right, is me and K," Green said he told Myers and Kerr. Green said Kerr and Myers "f--ked it up," and Durant agreed.

Durant argued Kerr tried to pretend it never happened when it would have been better to clear the air.

"The vibe between all of that, it just made s--t weird to me," Durant said.

The Warriors reached the NBA finals that season but were beaten by the Toronto Raptors in six games, with Durant rupturing his Achilles in Game 5. Durant opted out of his contract and signed with the Brooklyn Nets the next summer.

Green and Durant recently teamed up again to help Team USA win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.