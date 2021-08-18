X

    Athletics' Chris Bassitt Stretchered off After Being Struck in Head by Line Drive

    Blake SchusterContributor IAugust 18, 2021

    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt was removed in the second inning of Tuesday's start at the Chicago White Sox after taking a line drive to the head off the bat of Brian Goodwin. 

    Daryl Van Schouwen @CST_soxvan

    Chris Bassitt took a liner off his head, off bat of Brian Goodwin. Bassitt his knees, face down on mound and not moving from that position. Will be taken off on cart.

    AthleticsPR @AthleticsPR

    Chris Bassitt is conscious and aware, and is on his way to the hospital. We will provide additional information when possible.

    Bassitt was falling off the mound while following through on a pitch and was unable to protect himself as Goodwin sent the ball barreling 100.1 miles per hour back at him. The pitcher immediately crumpled to ground as trainers ran to check on him. 

    Ultimately, Bassitt was able to get to his feet and climb onto the medical cart. 

    Brodie Brazil @BrodieNBCS

    Scariest A's moment in quite some time.<br>Pulling for Chris Bassitt right now. <a href="https://t.co/vqAH5hhz8N">pic.twitter.com/vqAH5hhz8N</a>

    The 32-year-old has been one of the most impressive pitchers for an Oakland team contending for an American League West title. Through 24 starts, the righty is 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 153 strikeouts while walking only 35. 

    Chicago White Sox @whitesox

    Our thoughts are with Chris Bassitt and the <a href="https://twitter.com/Athletics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Athletics</a>. 💚

    He was replaced by Burch Smith with the bases loaded and no one out. The first batter he faced, Andrew Vaughn, hit a two-run single. Smith then allowed a three-run homer to Jake Lamb as the Sox took a 5-0 lead. 

    Bassitt was making a return to the South Side where he began his career. Chicago selected him in the 16th round of the 2011 draft, and he started five games for the Sox in 2014.

         

