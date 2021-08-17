Blue Jays' George Springer Placed on 10-Day IL with Knee Injury

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is going on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left knee, per manager Charlie Montoyo.

The Jays announced that they are are calling up infielder Otto Lopez from Triple-A Buffalo in Springer's place.

Montoyo said he was unaware of a timeline for Springer's return and that he hoped to see him back before the end of the season, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.

More tests will be conducted on Springer, who has amassed 16 home runs and 35 RBI despite playing in only 49 games in an injury-shortened 2021 campaign.

Springer went on the injured list on April with a left oblique strain. One month later, he went on the injured list with a right quad strain.

The ex-Houston Astro played only four games until June 22, when he finally was able to join the Blue Jays lineup on a consistent basis. He stayed there through Aug. 14, when he was forced to leave his team's game against the Seattle Mariners.

Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors provided more information on the injury:

"Springer made an awkward landing while attempting to catch a Ty France triple to the wall in the seventh inning, and Springer immediately grabbed at his ankle area after hitting the ground. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, albeit gingerly."

Springer was initially considered day-to-day with a mild ankle sprain, per Montoyo, but he'll now spend his third stint on the injured list this year.

Losing the All-Star talent is a tough blow to a Blue Jays team currently fighting for a wild-card berth. Without him, the Blue Jays' outfield should consist of Randal Grichuk in center for Springer, Teoscar Hernandez in right and either Corey Dickerson or Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in left.

Grichuk has hit .251 (.735 OPS) with 20 home runs and 72 RBI this year.