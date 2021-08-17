CM Punk's Cryptic AEW Post; Bobby Lashley on WWE's Dominance; Raw Schedule Rumors

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

CM Punk Hints at AEW Debut

CM Punk is coming to AEW.

There's no inside information here, but reports have been rampant, and AEW has done basically everything besides tell us Punk will be at Friday's Rampage.

Punk himself hasn't done much to quell the rumors, either. He fanned the flames again Monday with this post on Instagram:

The numbers could represent the so-called Summers of Punk, which previously took place in Ring of Honor (2005) and WWE (2011). AEW in 2021 could be the third number to complete the trio, though it must be noted that it's possible (albeit unlikely) this is one massive troll job by Punk.

That said, if it is, there may be a mass revolt Friday on Rampage.

Bobby Lashley Says WWE Will 'Never' Be Beaten

Bobby Lashley does not appear particularly phased by the rise of AEW or recent roster slashing that's taken place around WWE.

The WWE champion denied any downtick in morale inside the locker room in an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider.

“I think the feeling is good,” Lashley said. “We get tested with so many things. Everyone will say, ‘This is it. This is the downfall of WWE.’ It’s never going to be. We have so much talent in WWE. WWE is never going to be beaten or contested. It’s always going to be the flagship of professional wrestling. That’s never going to change.”

Of course, Lashley is going to feel this way and say that. He's at the top of the company. No one's expecting the WWE champion to publicly say the sky is falling.

That said, AEW very much is competing with WWE at this point. The company's ratings are on the rise, particularly with young viewers. Adding Punk and Daniel Bryan will only add more eyeballs to the product.

This isn't a Monday Night Wars situation where one company will vanish; WWE will be around forever. That said, AEW has a real shot to put itself on equal footing among wrestling fans in the coming years.

WWE Considering More 'Off-Site' Matches/Events

WWE's sojourn to Rolling Loud drew mixed reviews, but it doesn't appear to have halted enthusiasm within the company.

WrestleVotes reported WWE was encouraged by the success MLB had with its Field of Dreams special and wants to try similar events. Ideas include Raw on the Roof, the Hammerstein Ballroom and returning to festivals like Rolling Loud.

Themed episodes of Raw would be a great way to differentiate the product and break up the monotony that sometime takes place booking weekly episodic television.