Buster Posey Rumors: Giants Intend to Bring Back Star; Multiyear Contract Possible

After locking up one of their impending free agents already, the San Francisco Giants are reportedly going to keep another key player on their roster for at least one more year.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Giants intend to bring back Buster Posey in 2022.

Heyman noted it's possible San Francisco will exercise the All-Star catcher's $22 million option for next season, but the "more likely" scenario is the two sides work out a multiyear deal.

Last week, the Giants signed shortstop Brandon Crawford to a two-year, $32 million contract extension that keeps him with the team through the 2023 season.

Posey seemed unlikely to become a free agent this offseason because of the team option on his current deal and how well he has played to this point in 2021.

San Francisco's front office does have several key roster decisions to figure out after this season. Brandon Belt, Kris Bryant, Kevin Gausman, Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood are all eligible to become free agents.

If the Giants can work out a multiyear agreement with Posey that includes a lower average annual salary than the $22 million he would make on his option next season, it could allow the front office to get more money from ownership to retain at least some of those players.

The Giants have defied even their most optimistic expectations thus far in 2021. Their 77-42 record is the best in Major League Baseball. They lead the Los Angeles Dodgers by four games for first place in the National League West.

Posey's resurgence has been a major reason for San Francisco's success. The seven-time All-Star is hitting .330/.424/.548 with 15 homers and 39 RBI in 78 games.