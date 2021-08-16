WWE Rumors on Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair; Lashley Wants Lesnar; Ric Flair Rumors

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sasha, Bianca Could Be Out of SummerSlam

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair were unexpectedly pulled from WWE live shows over the weekend after appearing on Friday's SmackDown.

While no information has been given on why they were pulled from events, apparently the situation is serious enough to put their SummerSlam match in jeopardy.

Mike Johnson of PW Insider reported there is "concern" within WWE that the match could be taken off the card Saturday.

Obviously, the main concern here is that Banks and/or Belair is healthy; they can continue the feud whenever they are cleared for return. That said, it would be a major blow to the stacked SummerSlam card. Their WrestleMania match was a show-stopping banger, and this rematch had all the makings of a repeat performance.

Fingers crossed everything is resolved in time for Saturday.

Lashley Wants Brock Lesnar Match

Brock Lesnar hasn't been on WWE programming in well over a year, and it doesn't appear he's coming back anytime soon. When he does, Bobby Lashley wants him one-on-one.

“Everybody talks about the Brock match from the day that I came in. I don’t know if Brock’s gonna come back, but based on some of the things that I’m doing right now, it would be a good opportunity for him to come back and have that big match," Lashley said on the Broken Skull Sessions.

Lashley made his initial debut in WWE in 2005, around a year after Lesnar's initial departure. The similarities between the two were impossible to ignore; Lashley, to many, was seen as a direct replacement for Lesnar.

Both men took circuitous routes to their returns to WWE, with Lesnar going from the NFL to Japan to UFC before returning while Lashley tried his own hand at MMA and wrestled with Impact and other independent promotions.

The two have never gone head-to-head since Lashley's return in 2018. That said, with the leader of The Hurt Business now at the top of the Raw card, this could be a great time for an old-fashioned hoss fight.

News on Ric Flair's Noncompete

Ric Flair could be coming to AEW sooner than anyone expected.

Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc reported Flair's contract with WWE did not feature a noncompete clause, meaning he's free to make appearances whenever he wants. He made his first major wrestling appearance at AAA TripleMania XXIX on Friday, accompanying Andrade El Idolo to the ring for his match against Kenny Omega.

It's likely Flair will eventually make his way to AEW television at some point, but odds are the company wants to focus on another big debut that's reportedly set to take place this Friday.

AEW has done an excellent job of using its legends, so it'll be fun to see Flair in a more active role than he's had in recent years with WWE.

