Fernando Tatis Jr. on Returning to Padres: 'Make Them Remember Why They Missed You'

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

No one in Major League Baseball knows how to make a comeback like Fernando Tatis Jr.

After going 4-for-5 with two homers and four RBI in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, the San Diego Padres superstar told reporters what he was thinking before the game.

"Make them remember why they missed you," he said.

Tatis missed the Padres' previous 14 games after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season. The injury occurred in the second inning of a July 30 game against the Colorado Rockies.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler told reporters at the time that season-ending shoulder surgery was "on the table" for Tatis if his condition didn't improve during his stint on the injured list.

Based on Tatis' effort in his return, it's safe to say the Padres superstar is feeling better. The team is taking extra precaution to keep him healthy for the stretch run by playing him in right field instead of his usual shortstop position.

San Diego certainly needs Tatis' bat in the lineup for the stretch run. It leads the Cincinnati Reds by 2.5 games for the second wild-card spot in the National League.