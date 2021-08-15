X

    Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert Throws No-Hitter vs. Padres in 1st Career MLB Start

    Blake SchusterContributor IAugust 15, 2021

    Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Tyler Gilbert joined one of the most exclusive clubs in baseball Saturday, throwing a no-hitter in his first career MLB start—just the fourth player in league history to do so and the first since Bobo Holloman in 1953.

    D-backs prospect Tyler Gilbert throws a no-hitter in his first <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a> start! <a href="https://t.co/B0LKtZZghD">pic.twitter.com/B0LKtZZghD</a>

    Tyler Gilbert is the 4th pitcher in MLB history to throw a no-hitter in his first career start. He joins…<br><br>Ted Breitenstein in 1891<br>Bumpus Jones in 1892<br>Bobo Holloman in 1953 <a href="https://t.co/Ty88AMYqQc">pic.twitter.com/Ty88AMYqQc</a>

    This is the 8th no-hitter of the 2021 season, tying the 1884 campaign for the most in a single season in AL/NL history<br><br>It’s worth noting that 1884 was before the mound was even moved to its current distance, something that happened in 1893

    The eighth no-hitter of the 2021 season required just 102 pitches as Gilbert, 27, struck out five and walked three in a 7-0 victory against the San Diego Padres and starter Joe Musgrove—who tossed a no-hitter himself earlier this season. 

    It's the third no-hitter in Diamondbacks history and the first since Edwin Jackson's epic 149-pitch outing in 2010. 

