Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert Throws No-Hitter vs. Padres in 1st Career MLB Start

Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Tyler Gilbert joined one of the most exclusive clubs in baseball Saturday, throwing a no-hitter in his first career MLB start—just the fourth player in league history to do so and the first since Bobo Holloman in 1953.

The eighth no-hitter of the 2021 season required just 102 pitches as Gilbert, 27, struck out five and walked three in a 7-0 victory against the San Diego Padres and starter Joe Musgrove—who tossed a no-hitter himself earlier this season.

It's the third no-hitter in Diamondbacks history and the first since Edwin Jackson's epic 149-pitch outing in 2010.

