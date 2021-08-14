X

    Nikki Bella Teases Potential Appearance at WWE SummerSlam on Twitter

    Adam WellsAugust 14, 2021

    Source: WWE.com

    One week away from SummerSlam, a WWE Hall of Famer is teasing a potential appearance at the marquee event. 

    Nikki Bella posted a message on Twitter asking fans what she should wear to SummerSlam: 

    Nikki & Brie @BellaTwins

    Hhmmm looking through my closet and deciding what to wear to SummerSlam next week??? Thoughts? N

    There has been speculation in recent months that Nikki and Brie Bella will return to WWE at some point.

    The Bella Twins spoke with Mona Khalifeh‍ of Entertainment Tonight in June about possibly wrestling again. Brie said:

    "So we definitely talk about it. The one thing is that WWE brought the women's tag team titles and we're like, wait a second, how did the Bellas not have this on their resume? So, it's so tempting because we would love to go fight for the tag titles because that's all we've ever been is a tag team."

    Nikki and Brie most recently appeared on WWE television during WrestleMania weekend. They were inducted into the Hall of Fame on April 6 and appeared on the second night of WrestleMania 37 when they attacked Bayley. 

    Nikki hasn't wrestled a match since losing to Ronda Rousey at the WWE Evolution pay-per-view on Oct. 28, 2018. 

    SummerSlam is being held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Aug. 21. 

