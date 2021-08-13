Brandon Crawford, Giants Agree to 2-Year, $32 Million Contract Extension

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Rather than wait to see what free agency had to offer this offseason, Brandon Crawford has re-signed with the San Francisco Giants.

They announced on Friday that their All-Star shortstop signed a two-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

Per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, Crawford's new deal is worth $32 million.

Crawford is in the final season of the six-year, $75 million contract he signed in November 2015.

The three-time All-Star's bounce-back campaign in 2021 has coincided with the Giants' surprising surge to the top of the MLB standings.

After posting a .689 OPS in 201 games between the 2019 and '20 seasons, Crawford is hitting .296/.364/.540 with 19 homers and 69 RBI through 95 games in 2021. He remains one of the game's best defensive shortstops.

Per FanGraphs, Crawford is tied for fourth among all qualified shortstops in defensive runs saved (seven) and tied for eighth in defensive value (6.1).

Now that Crawford and Francisco Lindor have signed contract extensions, the free-agent class of shortstops this offseason will be led by Carlos Correa, Javier Baez and Corey Seager.

Crawford was named to the NL All-Star team this season for the first time since 2018.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

San Francisco (74-41) has a five-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. The team is on track to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.