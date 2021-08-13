Former Butler PF Carlos Johnson Charged with Rape, Attempted Rape, Sexual Battery

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Butler University confirmed men's basketball player Carlos "Scooby" Johnson is no longer in enrolled at the school as he faces multiple sexual assault charges stemming from an incident inside a school dormitory in February, according to David Woods of the Indianapolis Star.

Woods reported a probable cause affidavit was filed Thursday in Marion County, Indiana—where the school is located. Butler said Johnson was charged with rape, attempted rape and sexual battery.

The 19-year-old did not play for the men's basketball program following knee surgery last August.

Per a Butler statement:

"The University takes these allegations very seriously and has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct, violence, and harassment, per our Sexual Misconduct Policy, our top priority is the safety of our students and campus community, and the University provides support and resources to all students.

"Out of respect to the students’ federal privacy rights and the ongoing criminal process, the University is not at liberty to divulge additional information at this time."

Butler police were dispatched to a campus dorm at 2:07 a.m. on Feb. 4 to investigate a reported sexual assault with injury. Johnson was interviewed that night, was informed his room was now considered a crime scene and he was temporarily detained.

The woman involved was transported to a local hospital for a forensic exam, which found injuries to the woman's genitals. Blood collected from Johnson's undergarments later matched a sample from the woman.

Johnson is no longer listed on the Butler roster. The 2020 Mr. Basketball winner in Michigan was a three-star recruit, according to the 247 Sports Composite.