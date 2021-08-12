X

    76ers' Andre Drummond Saves 2-Year-Old Son Who Fell in Pool on Surveillance Video

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVAugust 12, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

    Andre Drummond showcased some quick reflexes when it came to saving his two-year-old son.

    The Philadelphia 76ers center posted a security camera video of himself jumping in the pool after his son, Deon, slid in:

    Andre Drummond @AndreDrummond

    NOT ALL HEROS WEAR CAPES 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️<br>A parents worst nightmare….. Feat my son &amp; I 😂😂<br><br>No one was harmed in this video <a href="https://t.co/POumiU9HGk">pic.twitter.com/POumiU9HGk</a>

    Drummond was fully dressed at the time, but the 6'10", 279-pound athlete showed no hesitation going into the pool to retrieve his son.

    The two-time NBA All-Star turned 28 years old on Tuesday and is heading into his first year in Philadelphia after signing a one-year deal with the team last week. He is looking for a fresh start in his career after bouncing between the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers the past two seasons. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!