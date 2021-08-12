76ers' Andre Drummond Saves 2-Year-Old Son Who Fell in Pool on Surveillance Video

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Andre Drummond showcased some quick reflexes when it came to saving his two-year-old son.

The Philadelphia 76ers center posted a security camera video of himself jumping in the pool after his son, Deon, slid in:

Drummond was fully dressed at the time, but the 6'10", 279-pound athlete showed no hesitation going into the pool to retrieve his son.

The two-time NBA All-Star turned 28 years old on Tuesday and is heading into his first year in Philadelphia after signing a one-year deal with the team last week. He is looking for a fresh start in his career after bouncing between the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers the past two seasons.