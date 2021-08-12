Kevin Huerter, Hawks to Discuss Contract Extension Next Week, GM Travis Schlenk Says

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

After getting long-term deals done with John Collins and Trae Young last week, the Atlanta Hawks are looking to take care of Kevin Huerter next.

Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk told reporters the team intends to speak with Huerter's representatives next week.

"His agent wanted to wait a little bit and get all his free agents signed, before he went into extensions, less time-sensitive matters like the extension, but certainly his agent and Kevin are hoping to have that dialogue and certainly we are as well… Our intention is to try and get something done with Kevin, for sure," Schlenk said.

The Hawks have done a great job of locking in their young core after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season. They officially announced Young's extension last week.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Young's deal is for the designated rookie maximum of five years and $207 million.

Collins' agents, Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz, told Wojnarowski their client agreed to a five-year, $125 million deal to remain with the Hawks.

Huerter is set to earn $4.25 million next season and could receive a $6.07 million qualifying offer for the 2022-23 season, per Spotrac.

The Hawks have $133.99 million in salary commitments for next season and $139.2 million on the books for the 2022-23 season, per Spotrac.

The 2018 draft was instrumental in building the foundation for Atlanta's current roster. Young was the team's top pick after his rights were acquired in the famous trade with the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic.

Huerter was Atlanta's second first-round pick at No. 19 overall. He's turned into a valuable role player over the past three seasons. The 22-year-old has a career average of 11.2 points per game on 37.6 percent shooting from three-point range in 200 regular-season games.