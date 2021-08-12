Brewers' Corbin Burnes Ties MLB Record With 10 Consecutive Strikeouts vs. Cubs

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes tied an MLB record with 10 consecutive strikeouts during his appearance against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

Per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, that mark has been reached twice before. New York Mets ace Tom Seaver got it done on April 22, 1970 against the San Diego Padres, and Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola did so versus the New York Mets on June 25, 2021.

Burnes struck out the side in the second, third and fourth innings before punching out Frank Schwindel to lead off the fifth. All 10 Cubs batters went down swinging.

Matt Duffy broke the strikeout streak with a one-out single following Schwindel's at-bat.

Burnes finished the night with 15 strikeouts over eight shutout innings, and Milwaukee won 10-0 in Wrigley Field.

The Brewer right-hander is now 7-4 with 2.23 ERA and 172 strikeouts in 121.0 innings. The National League All-Star's 12.79 strikeouts per nine innings leads MLB.