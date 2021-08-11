76ers Rumors: Ben Simmons' Relationship with Doc Rivers 'Suffered Significant Damage'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

In his season-ending media session, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers touted the team's plan to address the shooting woes of point guard Ben Simmons and reiterated his belief the team can fix his long-broken jump shot.

Rivers may now also need a plan to mend his relationship with the 25-year-old.

According to Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice, the head coach and the former No. 1 overall pick have a ways to go there.

"The relationship between Simmons and Doc Rivers, it's worth noting, suffered significant damage that some believe is irreparable," Neubeck wrote Wednesday, "though the Sixers would tell you when pressed on this they believe things can be worked out and fences can be mended."

