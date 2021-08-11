White Sox Pitcher Carlos Rodon Placed on 10-Day IL with Arm Injury

AP Photo/Paul Beaty

The Chicago White Sox have placed pitcher Carlos Rodon on the 10-day injured list with shoulder fatigue.

While the move is retroactive to Sunday, he could miss more than the required 10 days, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

"We're going to err on the side of caution, so it seems to me that's overly optimistic," White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. "If it happens, great, if it doesn't, we'll be patient."

Rodon earned his first All-Star selection this season and has a 2.38 ERA and 0.957 WHIP in 19 starts. The left-hander has averaged 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings this season, which would rank first in the majors among starters if he had enough innings to qualify.

Rodon's only issue this year has been going deep into games, failing to top five innings in any of his last three starts. The trip to the IL could cause more worries, but the manager believes he will be back soon.

"We're hoping it's just a short break and he'll be back sooner rather than later," La Russa said. "There's nothing unusual about our concern."

Rodon will, unfortunately, now miss his scheduled start against the New York Yankees in the "Field of Dreams Game" on Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa. Lance Lynn will take the mound instead Thursday for Chicago after he was initially supposed to start on Wednesday.