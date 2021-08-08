Pacers vs. Wizards NBA Summer League Game Postponed Because of Safety Protocols

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA is postponing Sunday's scheduled summer league game between the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers because of health and safety protocols.

The league says the Wizards do not have enough players to play because of ongoing COVID-19 contact tracing.

Cassius Winston, Issuf Sanon and Isaiah Todd were placed into protocol Saturday. Cheick Diallo, Asante Gist and Derrick Walton Jr. were announced as their replacements, but it appears Washington still needs time for tracing.

The Las Vegas Summer League gets underway Sunday with a full slate of games that will feature fan attendance.

The NBA canceled summer league in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic but is moving forward with a regular summer league this year despite a nationwide rise in cases because of the Delta variant. Fans in attendance will be required to wear masks, but there is no requirement of vaccination or proof of recent negative testing.