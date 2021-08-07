Omar Vizquel Sued for Alleged Sexual Harassment by Bat Boy on White Sox Double-A Team

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Former All-Star shortstop Omar Vizquel has been accused of sexually harassing a bat boy in 2019 in a lawsuit filed in Alabama.

Per Katie Strang and James Fegan of The Athletic, a former bat boy of the Chicago White Sox's Double-A affiliate stated in the complaint filed Friday that he was "targeted for sexual harassment because of his disability."

Strang and Fegan noted the bat boy has autism and worked for the team when Vizquel managed the Birmingham Barons during the 2019 season.

According to the complaint obtained by Strang and Fegan, Vizquel "repeatedly exposed his erect penis to (him) and forced (him) to wash his back in the shower."

The White Sox provided a statement to Strang and Fegan:

"After first learning of an alleged incident in late August 2019, the Chicago White Sox conducted an internal investigation that resulted in the termination of the organization's relationship with Omar Vizquel. Because this is active litigation, at this time the White Sox will not comment further regarding the allegations included in this lawsuit."

The complaint also stated the bat boy experienced additional "trauma and humiliation" because his supervisors and coaches on Vizquel's staff "laughed" at the alleged harassment.

The White Sox announced after the 2019 season that Vizquel would not return as the Birmingham manager.

When Strang and Rosenthal reported in December that Major League Baseball was investigating Vizquel amid domestic abuse allegations by his estranged wife, Blanca Vizquel, they noted he had been fired by the Barons with one month remaining on his contract because of "an incident" with a male team employee.

Vizquel issued a statement denying the domestic violence allegations. MLB is investigating both allegations against Vizquel.

A three-time All-Star, Vizquel played 24 seasons in MLB with six different teams from 1989 to 2012.