Draymond Green Shares Photo of Tom Brady FaceTime After Team USA's Gold Medal Win

After winning a gold medal as part of the United States men's basketball team at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green received a congratulatory FaceTime from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Green shared a screenshot of their FaceTime conversation on Instagram, including the caption: "You get a call from the [GOAT]… act normal! Everything is Golden!"

Team USA held off a tough challenge from France to win the gold-medal game 87-82, giving the Americans their fourth consecutive Olympic gold in men's basketball.

Green's former Warriors teammate, Kevin Durant, was the driving force behind Team USA's victory, as he scored 29 points in the win and became Team USA's all-time leading scorer at the Olympics earlier in the tournament.

The 31-year-old Green played a key role in the United States' gold medal-winning performance as well, contributing five assists, two rebounds and two steals in 16 minutes off the bench against France.

Green is now a two-time Olympic gold medalist in addition to being a three-time NBA champion, three-time NBA All-Star and one-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

In Brady, Green spoke to someone who knows a thing or two about winning, as his seven Super Bowl wins are the most by any player in NFL history.

Brady won six of them with the New England Patriots before joining the Bucs last offseason and then being named Super Bowl MVP in a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Green hasn't quite reached a Brady-caliber level of winning, but with three NBA titles and two Olympic golds, he isn't far off.