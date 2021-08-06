Andre Iguodala Rumors: Lakers, Nets, Warriors Finalists for Veteran Forward

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Veteran forward Andre Iguodala is reportedly eyeing two realistic championship contenders and his former team as he looks for his next squad.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Iguodala has narrowed his choices down to the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors immediately stand out given his history.

After all, Iguodala played in Golden State for six seasons from 2013-14 through 2018-19. He helped the team reach five NBA Finals and win three championships and even took home the 2015 NBA Finals MVP while helping guard LeBron James in the victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While Iguodala was once an All-Star (2011-12) who has averaged as many as 19.9 points per game (2007-08) in his career, he is past his prime as a go-to scorer at 37 years old.

Instead, he could be a role player who provides defense on the wing and perhaps a spark off the bench for the Lakers, Nets or Warriors. He appeared in 63 games for the Miami Heat in 2020-21 and averaged 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 38.3 percent from the field.

Iguodala wouldn't be asked to carry much of the offensive responsibilities at any of these three stops considering the starpower the Lakers (LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook), Nets (Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden) and Warriors (Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green) all bring.

He is also familiar with the system in Golden State, although he played alongside Durant and figures to be comfortable in such a role in Brooklyn.

Whichever team he chooses will have veteran leadership and championship pedigree from one of its bench pieces.