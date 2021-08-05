Andre Drummond on Past Feud with 76ers' Joel Embiid: 'There Was Never Any Real Beef'

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Andre Drummond says his so-called feud with new Philadelphia 76ers teammate Joel Embiid was much ado about nothing.

“For me, there was never any real beef," Drummond told reporters Thursday. "... The way we play, sometimes we talk, I don't think it goes any further than that. … We're on the same team now.

"I have no malice toward Joel and I’m excited to be on the same team as him and make this work," he later added.

The Sixers signed Drummond to a one-year contract for the veteran's minimum this week. He will serve as Embiiid's primary backup, replacing Dwight Howard, who returned to the Los Angeles Lakers.

