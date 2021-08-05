WCW, NWA Legend 'Beautiful' Bobby Eaton Dies at Age 62

Source: WWE.com

WCW and NWA legend "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton died Wednesday at the age of 62.

Eaton's sister, Debbie Eaton Lewis, posted a message on Facebook about her brother:

"I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby Eaton passed away last night. When I find out all the details, i will post them. Bobby was the kindest, loving person you would ever meet. I loved him so much and going to miss him."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.