WCW, NWA Legend 'Beautiful' Bobby Eaton Dies at Age 62

WCW, NWA Legend 'Beautiful' Bobby Eaton Dies at Age 62August 5, 2021
Source: WWE.com
WCW and NWA legend "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton died Wednesday at the age of 62.
Eaton's sister, Debbie Eaton Lewis, posted a message on Facebook about her brother:
"I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby Eaton passed away last night. When I find out all the details, i will post them. Bobby was the kindest, loving person you would ever meet. I loved him so much and going to miss him."
