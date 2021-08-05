X

    WCW, NWA Legend 'Beautiful' Bobby Eaton Dies at Age 62

    Adam WellsAugust 5, 2021

    Source: WWE.com

    WCW and NWA legend "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton died Wednesday at the age of 62. 

    Eaton's sister, Debbie Eaton Lewis, posted a message on Facebook about her brother:

    "I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby Eaton passed away last night. When I find out all the details, i will post them. Bobby was the kindest, loving person you would ever meet. I loved him so much and going to miss him."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!