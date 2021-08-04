New Text Messages Released in Trevor Bauer Sexual Assault Case

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Lawyers for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, who remains on administrative leave from Major League Baseball after a woman said he sexually assaulted her, released text messages Tuesday in an effort to prove the interactions were consensual.

Richard Winton of the Los Angeles Times reported the text messages were some the woman exchanged with both the pitcher and others.

Winton provided further details:

"In one text exchange between the woman and her cousin following the incident in May, she attached a photo of her injured face.

"In response to the photo, the cousin wrote, 'As long as it is consensual, I don't have to kill him.'

"The woman replied, 'It was consensual, but I didn't like the two black eyes ?? Look, he (definitely) took it too far. don't you think lol."

The woman's attorney, Bryan Freedman, issued a statement in response:

"Mr. Bauer's defense team is deliberately twisting the tone of text messages exchanged with an assault victim within hours of her being attacked to try to minimize the long-lasting impact on her physical and mental well-being to this day.

"In case after case, the law is extraordinarily clear: supposed 'consent' of the victim is not a defense to assault and battery, especially when it results in bodily harm, but, to be clear, this victim did not consent to be punched in her face, punched in her head, punched in her buttocks or repeatedly punched in her vagina."

Winton noted the woman previously received a temporary restraining order against Bauer.

"In seeking the restraining order, the woman has acknowledged in court papers that she consented to having sex with Bauer, but has accused him of going far beyond her comfort zone, saying he choked her unconscious and then abused her on a night in May," Winton wrote. "She also alleges he sodomized her without her consent during an earlier encounter in April, according to court records."

Bauer's team has said all the encounters were consensual.

Winton provided more details from court filings that revealed the woman said she underwent scans of her brain, face and neck at the hospital following the May encounter and also said she suffered "two black eyes, a swollen jaw and cheekbones, a split lip and bruising near her vagina, on her gums and her head."

Police are currently investigating. Bauer could face a suspension from MLB even if he is not charged with a crime.

MLB first announced on July 2 that he was placed on administrative leave. It has extended that leave multiple times and could look to do so again if it is agreed upon with the players' association.

Last month, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reported "a majority of players do not want Bauer back under any circumstances" within the Dodgers clubhouse. He has not appeared in a game since June 28.

Los Angeles signed him this past offseason after he previously pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland and the Cincinnati Reds.