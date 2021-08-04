Bryson DeChambeau Doesn't Regret Being Unvaccinated Despite Olympic Withdrawal

Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau missed out on an opportunity to compete for a gold medal and represent his country at the 2020 Tokyo Games because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Even with that context, the American said he didn't regret his decision to remain unvaccinated.

"The vaccine doesn't necessarily prevent it from happening," DeChambeau told reporters Wednesday. "I'm young enough, I'd rather give it [the vaccine] to people who need it. I don't need it. I'm a healthy, young individual that will continue to work on my health."

DeChambeau continued, saying, "I don't think taking the vaccine away from someone who needs it is a good thing. My dad is a perfect example. He got it [the vaccine] early on because he's a diabetic. People like that need to get it. My mom got it. I don't want to take away that ability."

Despite DeChambeau's explanation, ESPN's Bob Harig noted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made it clear there is no longer a vaccine shortage in the United States. They are free and available for those looking to receive one.

What's more, the CDC announced more than 95 percent of hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 in the United States this week were among unvaccinated people. More than 90 percent of the positive cases in the country were also among unvaccinated people.

Yet DeChambeau said it was inevitable that he tested positive given his schedule as a professional golfer and how many times he is tested:

"It was bound to happen. Unfortunately, it happened that week. The odds are you get tested enough, you travel around, it's going to happen. I tried to take all the necessary precautions to not contract it, and unfortunately on Friday [July 23] I tested positive. I tested positive a few times [in the aftermath]. You can't do anything about it."

The 27-year-old will compete in this week's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and said he isn't "really expecting much" after he lost weight while diagnosed with the virus.

As for the Olympics, the United States still took home gold in the men's golf competition, as Xander Schauffele won the event over silver medalist Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia by one stroke.

The most drama was in the race for bronze, as Chinese Taipei's C.T. Pan finished in third place as part of a seven-player playoff for the final medal.