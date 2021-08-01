X

    USA's Xander Schauffele Wins Men's Golf Gold Medal at 2021 Tokyo Olympics

    August 1, 2021
    The United States' Xander Schauffele held off a remarkable rally by Slovakia's Rory Sabbatini to win the gold medal in men's golf at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

    Schauffele entered the final round with a one-shot lead, which he increased to three midway through Sunday's play, but Sabbatini skyrocketed up the leaderboard with a 10-under 61 that forced the 27-year-old American to make a clutch par putt on the 18th hole to secure gold.

    Chinese Taipei's CT Pan won a seven-player playoff for the bronze medal.

    Here's a look at the final leaderboard:

    1. Xander Schauffele (USA, -18)

    2. Rory Sabbatini (SVK, -17)

    3. C.T. Pan (TPE, -15*)

    T-4. Paul Casey (GBR, -15)

    T-4. Hideki Matsuyama (JPN, -15)

    T-4. Rory McIlroy (IRE, -15)

    T-4. Collin Morikawa (USA, -15)

    T-4. Sebastian Munoz (COL, -15)

    T-4. Mito Pereira (CHI, -15)

