MLB Announces Complete 2022 Schedule; Opening Day Set for March 31

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The 2022 Major League Baseball season will begin March 31 with 15 games featuring all 30 teams.

Per the league's official announcement, Opening Day will feature 11 games between division opponents, including the Boston Red Sox hosting the Tampa Bay Rays, and one interleague series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.