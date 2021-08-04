Danny Green Rumors: Lakers, Celtics, Cavs, Pelicans Linked to 76ers Free Agent

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Multiple teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, have reportedly shown interest in veteran free agent Danny Green.

According to ESPN's Jordan Schultz, the Lakers, Boston Celtics, New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers are among the teams believed to be in on Green.

The 34-year-old Green is a quintessential three-and-D player who has played for four different teams over the past four seasons, including the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020-21.

In 69 games last season, Green averaged 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals. He also made 41.2 percent of his attempts from the field and 40.5 percent from beyond the arc, while matching his career high with 2.5 three-pointers made per game.

While the Sixers got knocked out in the second round of the playoffs, Green was part of championship teams in each of the previous two seasons with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and the Lakers in 2020.

After spending his first NBA season in 2009-10 with the Cavs, Green had an eight-year run in San Antonio that saw him win a title there as well, giving him three championships for his career.

Any contending team would benefit from Green's experience, shooting and defense, while rebuilding teams could also use his presence to help develop younger players.

Compared to what he did with the Raptors and Sixers, Green struggled a bit in his one season with the Lakers, averaging 8.0 points and shooting 36.7 percent from beyond the arc, which was down from 45.5 percent from the previous season.

Still, L.A. won a title with Green averaging about 25 minutes per game in the regular season and playoffs, and he would fit the motif of the current roster.

In addition to returning LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and acquiring Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards in a trade, the Lakers have reportedly signed a host of quality shooters, most of whom are veterans north of 30.

L.A.'s reported signings include Carmelo Anthony, Kendrick Nunn, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington, Malik Monk, Kent Bazemore and Dwight Howard.

Green would round out a veteran-laden squad designed to focus on the Big Three of LeBron, AD and Westbrook, while also creating space for a host of shooters to knock down shots, which would be an ideal role for Green.

The other three teams rumored to be interested in Green were not championship contenders last season.

Boston has hope to get back in the title mix if Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continue to develop, but the Celtics barely made the playoffs last season and lost in the first round.

After bringing Al Horford back into the fold in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, adding another veteran and proven winner like Green could continue the evolution of the roster.

Both the Pelicans and Cavaliers missed the playoffs last season, but both teams boast plenty of young talent Green could positively influence.

In New Orleans, Green would play alongside Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, while Collin Sexton and Darius Garland would be his main understudies in Cleveland.

Green seemingly has plenty of options at his disposal and should have the opportunity to chase a fourth championship if he so chooses.