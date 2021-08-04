X

    Dodgers Rumors: Cole Hamels 'Closing In on a' Contract with LAD

    Adam WellsAugust 4, 2021

    AP Photo/Julio Cortez

    After acquiring Max Scherzer and Danny Duffy at the trade deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly aren't done adding pitchers. 

    Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Dodgers are "closing in on a deal" with Cole Hamels. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!