Dodgers Rumors: Cole Hamels 'Closing In on a' Contract with LAD

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

After acquiring Max Scherzer and Danny Duffy at the trade deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly aren't done adding pitchers.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Dodgers are "closing in on a deal" with Cole Hamels.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.