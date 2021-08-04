Olympic Baseball 2021: USA Defeats Dominican Republic to Advance to Semifinals

Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images

Team USA baseball kept its hopes of winning a gold medal alive at the Tokyo Olympics with a victory over Dominican Republic on Wednesday at Yokohama Stadium in Japan.

In the day's second game, Japan and South Korea are currently facing off in the winners bracket for a place in the championship game.

The U.S. will play the losing team Thursday with the second berth in the final on the line.

Aug. 4 Baseball Results

United States 3, Dominican Republic 1

Japan vs. South Korea

Recap

Team USA seized a 2-0 lead in the first inning courtesy of a two-run home run by Boston Red Sox prospect Triston Casas. It was his third longball of the tournament to help pace the U.S. offense in Tokyo.

"At the end of the tournament, nobody's going to remember really how many home runs I hit or how many runs I drive in. It's just whether we came home with that gold," Casas told reporters.

Tyler Austin, who's playing for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Japan after four MLB seasons, added a homer in the fifth to push the Americans' lead to 3-0.

The pitching staff took care of the rest. Longtime MLB starter Scott Kazmir, who was sent to the minors by the San Francisco Giants in June after a brief stint with the big league club, pitched five shutout innings with five strikeouts.

"He fell under a rock. I think he got designated for assignment at the right time when we were about ready to make some decisions in putting our club together," manager Mike Scioscia said. "There's no doubt he can pitch in the major leagues and be very effective, and I'm sure that's going to happen at some point."

Brandon Dickson, Scott McGough and Anthony Gose added scoreless frames of relief. Closer David Robertson allowed a solo shot to Charlie Valerio but then managed to extinguish the Dominican Republic's rally to secure the save.

The loss dropped the Dominican Republic into the bronze medal game.

Looking ahead, the United States will battle either Japan or South Korea at 7 p.m. local time Thursday (6 a.m. ET in the U.S.) for the chance to play in the gold-medal game on Saturday.