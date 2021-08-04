Max Scherzer Excited to Join Dodgers for Another 'Chance to Win' World Series

Norm Hall/Getty Images

New Los Angeles Dodgers star Max Scherzer understands the opportunity in front of him now. Less than a week ago, the Washington Nationals ace was stuck on a middling National League East club that hardly had the tools to compete.

When he takes the mound at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, he'll be stepping right into a playoff race that's made the NL West arguably the most exciting division in baseball.

"It's fun to join these guys because we have a great chance to win," Scherzer told reporters Tuesday. "But it's gonna take a lot of work to get there. Nothing's assured yet."

The Missouri native has already been one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball this season. He holds a 2.76 ERA and 0.89 WHIP and has struck out 147 batters while issuing 28 walks.

He's also just one Cy Young winner on a team that's built a stable of them. Between Scherzer, David Price and Clayton Kershaw, there may not be any pitching staffs in baseball that can stack up arm-for-arm with the Dodgers.

After years of competing against Kershaw, Scherzer is just as thrilled to be teammates with him as anything else joining L.A. brings.

"Obviously what he's done in his career, it's remarkable," Scherzer said. "We came from the same draft class [in 2006], and everything he's accomplished—it's been great to compete against him. You push yourself to try and match what he can do. The fact that we're now gonna be on the same team and get to compete for the same prize—I'm sure, as this keeps going along, we'll be able to share more tips and tricks and just recognize different situations about how we both have evolved over the years of how we see the game now and how we can pitch around things."

Given the staff behind him and the players surrounding him, Scherzer shouldn't have to pitch around anyone too much the rest of the way.

As the defending World Series champions look to become repeat World Series champions, Scherzer is ready for an opportunity to earn his second ring.