Former ISU Football Player Nicholas Kron Charged in Assault of Jordan Bohannon

Former Iowa State football player Nicholas Kron was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury in connection to an attack on Iowa basketball star Jordan Bohannon, according to Grant Schulte of the Associated Press.

On May 24, the University of Iowa released a statement saying Bohannon had been "physically assaulted" and was being treated for a "serious head injury."

Schulte provided more context on the allegations: "After the bar closed, police said Kron and another person got into an argument outside. Police say Kron walked over to Bohannon, turned him around and punched him three times in the back of the head, knocking him to the ground and causing a cut on his head."

The assault is also the subject of a lawsuit filed by Bohannon, who says Kron "brutally, unlawfully and intentionally" struck him.

Iowa declined to make a statement on Kron's arrest, telling Schulte it wasn't a university-related matter.

Kron made 24 appearances for the Cyclones between 2012 and 2013. He left the program in December 2013 after his redshirt sophomore year.

Bohannon, meanwhile, is returning to Iowa for his sixth year with the Hawkeyes, taking advantage of the NCAA's decision to grant winter sports athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6'1" guard averaged 10.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in 2020-21. He has already played in more games (143) than any Hawkeyes player ever, and he's the school's all-time assists leader (639).