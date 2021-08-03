Knicks Rumors: NY Continuing to Pursue PG in Free Agency After Derrick Rose Contract

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The New York Knicks may not be done adding to their backcourt after re-signing Derrick Rose as free agency gets underway.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Knicks remained "active in pursuit of a guard" Tuesday. Free agents still available at the time included Dennis Schroder and Reggie Jackson.

Begley noted each of those three players were considered potential options for New York if the Knicks were to miss out on the top guards in this year's UFA class.

The current depth chart has Rose, Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride at the 1, with Evan Fournier, Alec Burks and Quentin Grimes at shooting guard. Small forward RJ Barrett is capable of running the offense, but the third-year pro has enough to worry about up front.

Therefore, it makes sense the Knicks want at least one more option to complete their backcourt.

That area was a clear weakness during last season's first-round loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the postseason. New York was forced to rotate between Rose, Elfrid Payton and Quickley, but that was hardly enough to keep up with the likes of Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

WIth Nunn reportedly joining the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-year deal, there are a few possibilities left on the open market.

Danny Green, Lou WIlliams, Avery Bradley and Victor Oladipo all provide solid options for backcourt depth, even if their recent production is less than desirable.

Payton and Frank Ntilikina remain available as well, if the Knicks believe there is anything to salvage.

New York chose not to present Ntilikina with a qualifying offer ahead of Sunday's deadline, but Marc Berman of the New York Post reported the team could still decide to re-sign him after he spent the first four seasons of his career there. That may be contingent on how quickly the rest of the guards on the market find new homes.