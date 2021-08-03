Warriors Trade Rumors: Joe Ingles Would Interest GSW If Jazz Make Forward Available

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

The Golden State Warriors reportedly have interest in forward Joe Ingles if the Utah Jazz make him available in a trade, according to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic.

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer first reported Ingles could be on the trading block as the Jazz try to clear cap space, with Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale also mentioned as possibilities. Utah agreed to re-sign Mike Conley on a three-year, $72.5 million deal on Monday, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

That could provide an opening for the Warriors to add a proven veteran as they try to end their run of two straight years without a playoff appearance.

Ingles averaged 12.1 points, 4.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game last season as a reliable all-around player for a team that posted the best record in the NBA. He finished second on the Jazz with 7.0 win shares, per Basketball Reference, trailing only Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

The 33-year-old is especially known for his shooting, making a career-high 45.1 percent from three-point range in 2020-21 to rank fifth in the NBA. His .672 true shooting percentage was the third-best in the league last year.

This would fit perfectly with the Warriors' style of spreading the court, as they ranked third in the NBA in made three-pointers in 2020-21. They still need more weapons behind Stephen Curry, especially after losing Kent Bazemore to the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Golden State agreed to a deal with small forward Otto Porter Jr., per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, but the 28-year-old has dealt with significant injuries in recent years and only played 42 games combined in the past two seasons.

Ingles would represent a significant upgrade, but working out a deal with Utah could be difficult for the Warriors, especially with the forward's $13 million cap hit in 2021-22.

Thompson broke down a potential trade package that includes Eric Paschall, Kevon Looney and newly drafted Moses Moody (30 days after his signing) to make the numbers work, although that could be a steep cost for one year of Ingles.