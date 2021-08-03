X

    Gerrit Cole Out for Yankees vs. Orioles After Positive COVID-19 Test

    August 3, 2021
    New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced that starting pitcher Gerrit Cole has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his scheduled start against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

    Left-hander Nestor Cortes will take his spot in the rotation:

    Yankees Videos @snyyankees

    Aaron Boone says Gerrit Cole tested positive for COVID and will not make his scheduled start vs. the Orioles tomorrow.<br><br>Nestor Cortes Jr. is expected to start in his place. No other Yankees have tested positive. <a href="https://t.co/lvzGdAQJUU">pic.twitter.com/lvzGdAQJUU</a>

    Cole will have to isolate for a minimum of 10 days, per Major League Baseball's health and safety protocols for the 2021 season.

    "Individuals who test positive will be required to isolate for a minimum of 10 days, receive appropriate care and monitoring from the Club medical staff, and be cleared by the Joint Committee and the individual's team physician, following a mandatory cardiac evaluation and a determination that the individual no longer presents a risk of infection to others."

    The 30-year-old is 10-6 with a 3.11 ERA and an American League-leading 176 strikeouts in 130.1 innings.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

