Gerrit Cole Out for Yankees vs. Orioles After Positive COVID-19 Test

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced that starting pitcher Gerrit Cole has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his scheduled start against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

Left-hander Nestor Cortes will take his spot in the rotation:

Cole will have to isolate for a minimum of 10 days, per Major League Baseball's health and safety protocols for the 2021 season.

"Individuals who test positive will be required to isolate for a minimum of 10 days, receive appropriate care and monitoring from the Club medical staff, and be cleared by the Joint Committee and the individual's team physician, following a mandatory cardiac evaluation and a determination that the individual no longer presents a risk of infection to others."

The 30-year-old is 10-6 with a 3.11 ERA and an American League-leading 176 strikeouts in 130.1 innings.

