Clemson CB Fred Davis II Arrested After Car Crash; Allegedly Was Driving 115 MPH

Clemson Tigers cornerback Fred Davis II surrendered to police Sunday after being charged with misdemeanor reckless driving, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

Per that report, the Clemson Police Department said Davis was driving his Dodge Charger 115 mph "in a 55-mph speed zone when he crashed his car into the rear of a mail carrier's truck" on July 21.

The mail truck then flipped over into oncoming traffic, causing two other vehicles to crash as they tried to avoid the mail truck. The mail carrier was seriously injured in the crash.

