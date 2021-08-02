Stephen Curry Rumors: Warriors Star to Agree on 4-Year, $215M Contract 'Soon'August 2, 2021
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Superstar Stephen Curry will "soon be agreeing" to a four-year, $215 million contract extension with the Golden State Warriors, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.
Such a deal would keep the 33-year-old Curry under contract with the Dubs through the 2025-26 season.
