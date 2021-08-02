Phillies Minor-Leaguer Daniel Brito Has 2nd Surgery After Collapsing During Game

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After collapsing on the field during Saturday's game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Rochester Red Wings, second baseman Daniel Brito underwent a second surgery.

Philadelphia Phillies assistant general manager Bryan Minniti told The Athletic's Matt Gelb that Brito's procedure was done on Sunday morning to treat a "medical emergency."

“This is a special kid,” Minniti said to Gelb. “A lot of people are worried.”

Lehigh Valley is the Phillies' Triple-A affiliate.

Per Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, Brito appeared to suffer some type of seizure in the bottom of the first inning and was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital after receiving medical attention on the field, including being administered oxygen.

The Phillies issued a statement yesterday announcing Brito had surgery at the hospital:

Saturday's game between the IronPigs and Red Wings was suspended indefinitely and Sunday's game was postponed.

Brito has spent his entire professional baseball career in the Phillies organization. He was signed as an international free agent out of Venezuela as a 16-year-old in 2014.

Philadelphia promoted Brito to Triple-A on July 22 after he posted an .820 OPS in 63 games with Double-A Reading. The 23-year-old is hitting .286/.375/.607 in eight games with the IronPigs.