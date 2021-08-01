Phillies Minor Leaguer Daniel Brito Having Surgery After Collapsing During Game

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies minor leaguer Daniel Brito is having surgery after collapsing on the field during a Triple-A game Saturday afternoon.

In a statement from the Phillies, Brito was taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing a surgical procedure:

Per Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, the scheduled doubleheader between the Rochester Red Wings and Lehigh Valley IronPigs was postponed because of Brito's medical emergency.

Maiorana noted Brito "stayed on the ground for approximately 20 minutes and was administered oxygen by a paramedic before an ambulance arrived."

“I was having a conversation with a fan and looked up and saw Matt holding him and then saw the trainers come out, so I went out to make sure everything was OK and see how we could help,” Red Wings general manager Dan Mason told Maiorana.

The situation occurred in the bottom of the first inning of game one of the doubleheader.

Brito, 23, is in his seventh season with the Phillies organization. He signed with the team as an international free agent in July 2014.

After posting a .296/.363/.457 slash line in 63 games at Reading in Double-A, the Phillies promoted Brito to their Triple-A affiliate Lehigh Valley on July 22.