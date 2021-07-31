Marlins' Don Mattingly Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss Rest of Yankees Series

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly will miss the remainder of this weekend's series against the New York Yankees.

The Marlins announced Saturday that Mattingly tested positive for COVID-19. Bench coach James Rowson will serve as interim manager for the time being.

Miami's statement did note that Mattingly has been vaccinated, and no one else with the team has tested positive to this point after undergoing rapid PCR tests.

The Marlins host the Yankees on Saturday and Sunday. They will play the New York Mets in a four-game series starting Monday before going on a six-game road trip to Colorado and San Diego.

Per Mike Axisa of CBS Sports, Major League Baseball has announced that 23 teams have reached the 85 percent vaccine threshold required to have COVID-19 restrictions lifted.

It's unclear if the Marlins are among that group of 23 teams.

Mattingly is in his sixth season as Miami's manager. The 60-year-old has a 351-458 record with one playoff appearance last year with the team.