Justin Houston, Ravens Reportedly Agree on 1-Year Contract Worth Up to $4M

The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a one-year deal with veteran pass-rusher Justin Houston, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported Houston can earn up to $4 million in 2021 and that he "turned down significantly more money from other teams in order to pursue a championship with the Ravens."

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec provided the specifics of the contract:

CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported he had contacted Ravens head coach John Harbaugh to express his desire to join the team and that the Ravens were his preferred landing spot.

Houston spent his first eight seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He generated some intrigue Friday when he shared a series of photos from a workout, some of which showed him wearing a Chiefs helmet.

While not quite reaching the heights he enjoyed during his 2014 All-Pro season, when he led the NFL with 22 sacks, the 32-year-old remained productive off the edge during his time with the Indianapolis Colts. He totaled 19 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in 32 appearances.

Entering the offseason, Pro Football Focus ranked him as the No. 140 free agent:

"Houston still flashes his ability, as he can get offensive tackles off-balanced with his length and good technique, but the days of accumulating 50-plus pressures in a season appear to be in the past. Even in the run game, Houston took a step back in 2020. On the other hand, Houston is just one year removed from an 87.1 overall grade while playing just over 40 plays per game, and he may have something to offer in a rotational role."

Especially for what he stands to make, Houston could be a nice bargain for Baltimore.

The Ravens were 14th in sacks (39) in 2020 and lost the pair of Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue, the former leading the team in sacks with six while making his second straight Pro Bowl.

The front office addressed their departures by selecting Penn State edge-rusher Odafe Oweh with the 31st overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Houston's arrival will further solidify the front seven.